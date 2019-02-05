March 4, 1928 ~

February 3, 2019

In loving memory of Neil Stanley Harding. Neil was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ortho Lionel and Essie Lenore Nielsen Harding. He was the fourth of nine children. He graduated from South High School and then served proudly in the United States Marine Corp. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission. He married Mary Lou Hixson in the Salt Lake Temple on March 7, 1951. They were blessed with five children. He graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Accounting and spent his professional life in various accounting positions. He loved his country, all things patriotic, yard work, wood working, tole painting, ice cream and peanut M&Ms. He was always happy and content, never raising his voice, complaining or showing anger. He is one of the most patient people you will ever meet. He loved to tell jokes and had a wonderful sense of humor. People loved to be around Neil as they felt loved and important. Upon retirement, he volunteered hundreds of hours at St. Mark's Hospital, Temple Square, the Conference Center and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. He was always active in his church and served in various capacities including bishop. He was a wonderful caretaker for his wife Mary Lou who preceded him in death, as did his parents and all his siblings except his youngest brother Gilbert.

Neil is survived by his five children, 20 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Viewing and Funeral services will be held at the Valley View 12th Ward Meeting House located at 2125 E. Evergreen Avenue on Wednesday, February 6th. The viewing will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

