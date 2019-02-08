1934 ~ 2019

St. George, Utah - Nelda Ann Brooks, 84, died February 5, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born April 13, 1934 to DeVoyal and Noma Harward.

On May 27, 1952 she married her sweetheart, William Bruce Brooks, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised seven children and for Nelda, her family was everything. She spent her last years as a widow focused on her ever growing family and doing all she could for them-including helping to support the missionaries, newborns and all in between.

Nelda was a fervent and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nelda and Bruce served as missionaries in the St. George Temple Visitors' Center and Historical Sites Mission and were ordinance workers in the St. George Temple for many years. Nelda retired as an aide from Hillsdale Elementary School in Granger, Utah and served her community and church in many capacities, including many years as a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America.

Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three infant grandsons. She is survived by her children: Susan (John) Nelson, Randy (Ana) Brooks, Stephen (Lori) Brooks, Larry (Nolene) Brooks, David (Carolyn) Brooks, Maree (Ronald) Pope, Matthew (Cynthia) Brooks and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Elvin Harward, sister in-law, Janet Allen, brother-in-law Russel Brooks and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah, Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. Funeral Services will be held in Taylorsville, Utah at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 So. Redwood Road, Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary