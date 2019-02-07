Patricia A. Neve

1941 - 2019

Pat was reunited with her soulmate of 50 years, Ken on February 2nd, 2019. She was born on July 12th, 1941 to Thomas Withers and Sadie Remigi.

Pat proudly worked at Fashion Cabinets for 40 years and always thought of her co-workers and employees as family. She had unlimited friends and her door was always open to anyone who needed a cup of coffee or a good visit. Pat loved to travel with close friends and family. After retirement you'd most often find Pat and Ken playing slots at their favorite casinos.

Survived by her three children Jamie (Rod) Markland, Lori (Steve) Murray and Jay Neve; brother Tom (Patsy) Withers; Ken's three children Don (Carol) Neve, Russ Neve and Kaylynn Edwards; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ken; parents; and her brother Frank Hoffman.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 3:00 PM. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 1:00 to 2:45 PM all at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019