Pearl Callis Dean

1915-2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was born in Chatanooga, Tennessee, on January 15, 1915, the last of eight children born to Grace Elizabeth Pack and Elder Charles Albert Callis, an Apostle in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1933 to 1947. Pearl's death on February 2, 2019, came two weeks after her 104th birthday. During her entire lifetime she was cherished by loving family.

Pearl was raised in the mission home and graduated from Girls' High School in Atlanta, Georgia. She also attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she met and married Joseph Murdock Dean. This happy marriage lasted 71 years and included many moves, travels and adventures. Joseph and their oldest child, David, preceded Pearl in death. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Keeler (Ronald), Louise Dalton (John), and Kathryn Checchi (Alfred); 14 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Although Pearl remained a Southerner at heart, she also lived in Utah, Wyoming, California, Puerto Rico, and Spain. The family moved to Fullerton, California, in 1960. She lived there independently until age 98 but later lived with Louise and John Dalton in Yorba Linda, California.

Throughout her life, Pearl created a beautiful and loving home where members of four generations regularly met. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many responsible positions over the years. Many friends and relatives benefited from her generosity of spirit and her service.

Visitation hours at McAulay Wallace Mortuary, 902 N Harbor Boulevard in Fullerton, are on Friday evening, February 8, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. A celebration of Pearl's life will occur at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 17130 E Bastanchury Road, Yorba Linda, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9. Pearl will be interred next to her husband in Salt Lake City Cemetery. Visitation hours in Salt Lake City will be held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E S Temple, on Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m., with family graveside services on Monday, February 11, at 10 a.m.

