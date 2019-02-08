Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Rick's Creek Chapel
1475 N. 50 E
Centerville, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rick's Creek Chapel
1475 N. 50 E
Centerville,, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Morrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Case Morrell

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Peggy Ann Case Morrell Obituary
Peggy Morrell passed away January 28, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The service will take place at the Rick's Creek Chapel, 1475 N. 50 E. Centerville, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah following the funeral. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.