In Loving Memory

Taylorsville -Ralph Jennings Carlson was the picture of health and independence with a busy schedule and working fulltime until he passed peacefully after a fall. At age, 89, he enjoyed a sweet reunion with his wife, Catheryn, who died in 2000.

Ralph was the proud father of R. Steven (Susie) Carlson, Brent Jennings (Tami) Carlson, Lloyd Carlson, Rex (Brenda) Carlson, Julie (John) Culverwell and Jana (Dewey) Kettering followed by 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was born in 1929 to parents Arthur Jennings Carlson and Lizette Russell Carlson. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Bennion.

Ralph was a broadcasting and business pioneer and owned many radio stations including KRSP - Rock 103, KRJC Elko and KCYN Moab. Among his many awards, and as a pioneer in the broadcasting industry, he was inducted into the Utah Broadcasters Hall of Fame, received the Silver Medal Award from the Utah Advertising Assoc. and the Silver Beaver scouting award.

Perhaps his greatest achievement was how lovingly he cared for and supported our mother who suffered from Alzheimer's disease for nearly 10 years. He was a kind, generous and inspiring man that had boundless energy and devotion to the things that he believed in.

Ralph will be remembered at a service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints/Riverview Ward on 4800 S. and 859 W. Ralph's funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 13, at 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will be proceeded by two viewings: One on Tuesday, February 12 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. and another one at 10 a.m. - Noon prior the funeral on Wednesday. He will be interred at Redwood Memorial Estates. In honor of Ralph, please exercise, fly a flag or turn on a local radio station. Read a more detailed obituary at serenicare.com.



