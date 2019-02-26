1920 ~ 2019

Ralph T. Corless passed peacefully from this life, Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by his entire loving family, including his grandchildren. His passing is not one of tragedy, as he experienced a very fulfilling and accomplished 98 years of life. He had few regrets, and countless memories.

He was born December 13, 1920, the son of Charles Henry Corless and Ethel Sabina Hanson Corless. He was the third of five brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charles and Morris Jay and two sisters, Kathryn Corless and Margaret Anderson. Ralph was raised in Salt Lake City. In completing K-7 education, he attended five Salt Lake elementary schools. Ralph graduated from East High in 1939. He furthered his education by attending classes at both the University of Utah and Weber State University.

He married his sweetheart, Shirley Eck, whom he loved and adored throughout the rest of his life. They were married and sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on September 14, 1956. Their

lives were blessed with three children, Kaylene Hulmston (Tom), Craig Corless and Keri Lynn Chappell (Clint). They were also blessed to have three grandchildren, Sara Jo Corless and Talon and Shane Chappell who made him light up with excitement and pride.

He grew up in tough times, but overcame and persevered to be successful in his careers, from Western Union as a young man to many years at Hill Air Force Base, retiring then working through two more retirements on private contracts. He took pride in re-telling stories of his work accomplishments, and lessons about life. He mostly liked telling stories.

He was an active member of the LDS Church and held several positions at both the ward and stake levels. He and his wife, Shirley, served as volunteers at the Kaysville Family History Center for 12 years.

He was a great family man. He and our mother led the family on many memorable adventures, journeys and camping trips with a truck and camper, and at times a canoe. He loved to fish, even though it tortured him to have to bonk them on the head to take home for dinner. He was also an avid Utah Jazz fan, and loved to read biographies. He and our mother looked forward to the monthly Pinochle gang that lasted over five decades. He enjoyed big band music and hated everything his kids listened to. Sense of humor was everything and he never stopped trying to make others laugh.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville Fairfield Chapel, 550 North 100 East, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary