Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Raymond Clifford (Ray) Butler


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Clifford (Ray) Butler Obituary
Raymond (Ray) Clifford Butler
1928 - 2019
Raymond (Ray) Clifford Butler. Right now Saint Peter is undoubtedly getting an earful of salty stories, jokes and one-liners; some of them that may cause him to blush. Ray passed away peacefully at his home in Centerville February 25, 2019. Ray was born May 25, 1928 to Edith Ivy Trease and Clifford Butler in Bothwell Utah. After serving in the US Army stationed in Germany he married Erna Francis Allred and they had three daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and two younger brothers John and Wayne Butler and the love of his life Erna. Survived by their children Christi (Craig) Bohn, Randi, and Robyn (Kim) Townsend and 12 grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Full obituary is posted at Russon Brothers website.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, March 2nd at Russon Mortuary in Farmington (1941 N Main St. Farmington, Utah). Friends and family may visit Friday evening from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 11:30 to 12:45. Interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery with military honor guard following the services. Ray, until we meet again... Auf Wiedersehen. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 28, 2019
