Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeremy Ranch Ward Building
3010 West Saddleback Rd,
Park City, UT
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jeremy Ward Building,
3010 West Saddleback Rd,
Park City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeremy Ward Building
3010 West Saddleback Rd
Park City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Vincent


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard B. Vincent Obituary
Richard B. Vincent
1959 ~ 2019
Richard Bernard Vincent, 59, of Park City, Utah passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, on Sunday February 10th, 2019 due to Alzheimer's Disease. Richard was born on August 16, 1959 in Payson, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Jeremy Ranch Ward Building, 3010 West Saddleback Rd, Park City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at the Jeremy Ranch Ward Building, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Saturday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to services.Interment:Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For a full obituary and online guest book, go to www.HolbrookMortuary.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.