1927 ~ 2019

Goodbye for now, to our dad, grandpa, and great grandfather; the last of the good guys. Richard "Dick" Oral Truswell passed away from complications of dementia at 12:30 p.m. on January 26, 2019, only two weeks shy of his 92 birthday. Born on Feb. 10, 1927 in New Haven, Connecticut, he lived most of his life in Salt Lake and worked for 40 years at Moench Printing and Mailing. We kids were never in want of school supplies. Dad was the master of joke telling and would give the shirt off his back without asking anything in return. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Bernice Henninger Truswell, and their five children: Richard John (Ana) Truswell, Debbie (Greg) Carey, Terri (Mark) Wright, Linda (Michael) Clyde, and Wendi (Scott) Brierley, 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. No services will be held at this time. Dick's kids send out a heartfelt thanks to Spring Creek for their 24 hour care, and to dad's nurse, Liz. Just one more game, dad, and this one is for the championship.



Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary