Beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Richard Wilson Flygare, 94, passed away on February 9, 2019. He embarked on his ultimate journey as the sun rose and a new day dawned.

Richard was born on November 27, 1924 in Ogden, Utah to George Elliott and Jennie Isabelle Flygare. He married Jane Ellen Watts on October 16, 1950 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Richard and Jane lived in Massachusetts and California before returning to Utah in 1957 to raise three sons, Carl Eric (Frances), Richard Watts (Derbie), and Steven Andrew (Lauren).

A World War II veteran, Richard served with distinction. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and several other decorations while serving with Company C, 387th Infantry Regiment of the 97th Infantry Division. The 97th was the easternmost of any American combat unit in the European Theater and was just outside Pilsen, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) on VE Day. Richard also spent several months on occupation duty in Japan. He received an honorable discharge in 1946.

Richard used his GI Bill benefits to study at Weber College (now Weber State University) and the University of Utah, graduating in 1949. After graduating, he worked for GE in Lynn, MA on the development of some of America's first jet engines. He then accepted a teaching fellowship at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where he received a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

After graduating from Caltech, Richard worked for the Naval Ordnance Test Station (NOTS; now the Naval Weapons Center), then took a position as the aerodynamics section head on the Sergeant missile program with Sperry Utah Engineering Laboratories. While at Sperry, he also played important roles in the Shrike missile production program and in the development of one of the world's first computer-assisted Air Traffic Control radar systems (ARTS III).

After retiring from Sperry in 1981, Richard worked for the Department of the Air Force at Hill AFB until 1990. While at Hill, he worked on assignments related to aircraft simulators, the Utah Test and Training Range and flight test activities. In every sense of the term, Richard was a "Rocket Scientist" in addition to being a loving husband and father.

An avid skier and outdoorsman, Richard was a student of the art of fly fishing. He learned to ski at age six in the mountains near Ogden and skied with verve until he was 91 years old. His travels, most of them with his wife Jane, took him as far afield as Europe, Japan, Scandinavia, the former Soviet Union, New Zealand, and Antarctica. He also loved to hike and photograph Utah's abundant natural beauty.

After Jane passed away in 1998, Richard was active in the Mt. Olympus Senior Center and represented the interests of senior citizens for many years before the Utah state legislature.

Richard is survived by his three sons, who he regarded as the proudest achievement of his life, his grandson, Sam Flygare, and his step-grandson, Justin Baker.

A memorial service will honor and celebrate Richard's life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Olympus Hills LDS Ward, 4176 Adonis Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121.

Richard's family wishes to thank his many caregivers for their compassion and grace during his final days. Dr. Steven Heath and the staff of compassionate professionals at Elevation Hospice and The Wellington have our lasting gratitude and respect.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.



