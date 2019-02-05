Rita Lundgren

1921 - 2019

Rita Lundgren, 97, has passed peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Salt Lake City surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 25, 1921 to Michael and Marie Cooley, Rita was raised on her family's farm with her 10 siblings in Fowler, Indiana.

In 1943 after graduating from St. Elizabeth's nursing school, Rita joined the Army Nurse Corps as a First Lieutenant providing medical care and rehabilitation services to soldiers returning home from WWII.

Rita married Mark E. Lundgren in 1955 and together raised seven children Pamolyn, Sandra, Georgene, Judith, Ralph, Katherine and Mark. After living in Libya where Mark was stationed in the Air Force and Rita worked at the VA hospital, they returned to their home in Salt Lake City in 1966 where they lived for the rest of their lives.

Rita dedicated her life to her family, helping others as a life-long nurse and as an active member in her community and church. She has touched many lives with her kindness, selflessness and generosity.

The most important legacy Rita leaves to this world is her unmatched sense of humor, her infectious laugh and smile and her bright, young spirit she shared with each person that has crossed her path throughout her beautiful, love-filled 97 years of life.

Rita joins her husband, her parents, her life-long friend Uncle Earl and 9 of her siblings in heaven.

Those left to cherish Rita's life and memories are her 7 children, her 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and her youngest sister.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, UT. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sister Angela Marie Fund through St. Vincent de Paul Parish.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary