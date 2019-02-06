Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gene "Bob" Heide


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Gene "Bob" Heide Obituary
Robert "Bob"
Gene Heide
1945 ~ 2019
Robert "Bob" Gene Heide, age 73, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on February 1, 2019, due to heart complications. He was born on August 22, 1945 in Vallejo, California to William Kenneth Heide and Dorothy Wyne. He is survived by his son, John William Heide and granddaughter, Ingrid Gauntt Heide.
He was known for his large stature but kind and gentle heart. He had a positive impact on many lives and helped whenever he could with no questions asked. He was meticulous and ordered and had deep love for all things automotive, especially Corvettes. Bob will be sorely missed by his family and close friends throughout the Greater Salt Lake area.
Online condolences may be shared at aspenfh.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries