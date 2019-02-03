1931 ~ 2019

Roma Alleman Robison passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 in Sandy, Utah at the age of 87. She was born September 21, 1931 in Bern, Idaho to Edwin Leonard Alleman and Vera (Humphreys) Alleman, where she attended elementary school. She graduated from Montpelier High School. She went on to receive her Nursing degree from the Dee Hospital and Utah State University. While working as a registered nurse at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City she met her husband, Arnold Edgar Robison Jr. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 12, 1958. She gave up nursing for a more important role that she loved, that of mother. She especially loved the family reunions and spending time with her family. She and Edgar were members of the Sugarhouse Lions Club and Horseless Carriage Club. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and has held many different positions.

Roma is survived by her 7 children: Karen (Brad) Brimhall, Arnold (Janet) Robison, Michael (Lynette) Robison, Laurie (Zane) Walton, Alan (Jaylynn) Robison, George (Mindy) Robison, Scott (Theresa) Robison; 22 grandchildren; 19 plus great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband, parents and five siblings. We wish to thank the staff at Sunrise of Sandy for their gentle loving care.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasatch Hills LDS Ward building, 2255 S. Wasatch Dr., SLC, Utah with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Provo City Cemetery (610 S. State St., Provo, Utah) following the funeral service. For more on Roma's life, please visit larkinmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary