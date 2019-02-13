Ronald R. Smith

1927 ~ 2019

Ronald R. Smith passed away peacefully, on February 10, 2019 at The Ridge Foothill Retirement Community in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born July 3, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Calvin Smith and Beth "Lizzy" Robinson.

Ron attended East High School in Salt Lake City and graduated in 1944. He attended the University of Utah until 1949 when he received his Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering. Ron enlisted in the United States Navy in the Spring of 1945. He was assigned to Treasure Island in San Francisco where he was made a company commander and became an Electronics Petty Officer, Third Class. After receiving excellent grades and passing his test, he was made a Petty Officer, Second Class. When WWII was over, he left the Navy but continued to serve in the U.S Navy Reserves while he attended the University of Utah.

Ron was affiliated with several civic and professional service organizations: Kiwanis Club, Institutional Representative of Boy Scouts of America and a BSA District Committeeman. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a Sunday School Superintendent, a bishop, twice as a counselor in the LDS Bishopric in Van Nuys, and Lakewood, California, and in the Primary Children's Hospital's Branch Presidency in the 1980's. He also taught in the Engineering Department at the Bakersfield Junior College.

Ron met his wife Pat at church and they were then married in 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Ron is survived by 6 children: Debera (David) Probert, Robin (Richard) Wheatfill, Lesa (Joseph) Szymanski, Dr. Denise Smith, Brian Smith, and Bradley (Stacey) Smith; 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Ron is preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie Smith and wife, Pat Smith.

A service will be held in Ron's honor on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary Chapel, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah beginning at 11 AM. A viewing will be held on the same day, prior to services, from 9:30 -10:30 AM at the same location. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2019