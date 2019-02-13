Draper, Utah-Ruby Fern Sherlund, 86, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully at home February 10, 2019.

Ruby was born December 15, 1932 in Castle Gate, Utah to Glen K. Petty and Fern Burgess Petty. As a coal miner's daughter, life was hard.

Ruby met and married Dale Sherlund on November 10, 1950. Ruby loved having her 2 sons with her. She loved seeing her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved the outdoors, camping with family, hunting, fishing, the mountains and the desert. Ruby was an avid swimmer. She participated in the senior citizen Olympics in Phoenix Arizona. She was always very funny and loved to laugh. Faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ruby is loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Survived by Mick and Debbie Sherlund, Rick and Janet Sherlund; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Roger and Danny. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters Ramona and Wanda.

Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Draper 5th Ward at 1617 E. 12700 S. Draper, Utah with a visitation to be held prior from 10-10:45 AM.

Interment will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 S. Highland Dr. SLC, Utah.



