1940 ~ 2019

She did it her way

Shari Wells died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT after suffering a severe stroke the previous week.

Shari was born January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA and later moved with her family to the small town of Lafayette in Northern CA. She was the first of three children born to Peggy Hancock and Edmond Young Wells and was a cherished first child. Shari pursued music and theatre, at Acalanes High School, participating in A Cappella Choir and starring in 'Brigadoon' and later in 'Oklahoma'. She then attended Brigham Young University for a year. Shari always cared about presenting herself in the best possible way, meticulously groomed and well-mannered. She stood out with her brilliant blue eyes and blonde hair and outstanding singing voice.

In the late 1950's, she returned to Los Angeles to pursue music, theatre and as a back-up, a business career in banking. She married Horst "Tony" Reith in 1964 and they had five children who were the focus and happiness of her life. Shari was never at a loss for words, and sometimes unfiltered commentary, but was a great communicator with a sharp wit. Shari worked passionately on genealogy and helped facilitate Hancock family reunions in Fairfield, UT and was a prodigious archivist for our family. She wrote several family history books as well as her own life story that she has continually worked on for the past several years. Shari authored and published a cookbook for entertaining and hosting dinner parties and casual get-togethers called "Please be Seated". She was a wonderful cook and baker and made sure to preserve family recipes from both sides of her children's families. Shari always enjoyed her church calling as Choir Director in about every ward she attended and loved being part of the Relief Society to share her knowledge, especially teaching about different countries and cultures. She enjoyed her time in Washington D.C. as a nanny and caregiver to a family there, loved living in Utah close to her family, but treasured her time visiting the warm weather and family of southern California.

Shari maintained a spiritual and loving relationship with her Latter Day Saint faith and her Father in Heaven. Her children, brother and sister were by her side over the final days following the stroke and she passed knowing she was surrounded by her family as she returned to her Heavenly Father.

She is survived by her brother and sister, Richard and Kathleen, her five children; Linda, Michael, Annette, Greg and Kathryn, her four granddaughters, two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter on the way, many cousins and so very many friends.

It is impossible to describe, but she will be missed each day in so many ways as we move forward. In celebrating Shari's life, we will recall joyous times, challenging times, sad times, but most of all this lovely spirit we were able to share some time with.

Shari will be returning to Los Angeles for internment in the family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery-Hollywood Hills. Memorial services will be held in both Utah and California in her honor, dates are pending. Thank you to her friends of Thornberry Apartments who lovingly watched over her and her well-being.

Till we meet again...



