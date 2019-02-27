|
|
1953 ~ 2019
Shauna Kae Calhoun, 65, of Salt Lake passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 in Yuma AZ. of natural causes. She was born October 6,1953 in Salt Lake to Ed & Sharon Gerth, Married the love of her life James Calhoun SR. on Nov.13 1987 Shauna grew up in Salt Lake. She had a heart of gold & a smile that would light up the room. She loved spending time with family, friends & there dogs Cami & Jamey, Shauna & Jim loved to travel & see new places to explore & to see all the family on the way. She is survived by her husband James, mother Sharon, 3 brothers & 1 sister, 6 children: Jimmy & Lacie, Jodi & Danny, Jeremy, Justin & Meseret, William & Amanda,Tevin, 13 grandchildren & 4 great and one very special granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her father & grandparents. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m viewing 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Dr. Salt Lake City
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2019