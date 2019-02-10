Sheral Velford Karren

1936 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Sheral Velford Karren, born on September 6, 1936 in Logan Utah, passed away on February 7, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Sheral was one of seven brothers born to Fred and Mildred Karren in Cache Valley, Utah. He married Agnes Diane Walker for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on September 6, 1963. They settled in Bountiful, where they lived for 54 years. Sheral and Diane have two children, Cheri Lyn Lachenmeier (Flint) and James Scott Karren (Sherri)and 5 grandchildren, Travis James, Taylor Scott, Jacob, Andrew Jeremy (Elisabeth), and Olivia Karren. Sheral spent one year at Utah State College and started his career working as a meter reader for Utah Power and Light. He worked for UP&L for 30+ years ending his career as a computer analyst and programmer. He helped open the first computer operations center for UP&L. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving missions in Southern California, as a young man, and on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona with his wife. He served as a teacher, ward mission leader, bishopric member, ordinance worker, and other callings. He is survived by his wife, two children, and 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers, and a grandson. A viewing will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Bountiful 36th Ward, 102 E. 1400 S., Bountiful, Utah with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am, prior to services. Interment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

