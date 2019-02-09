1948 ~ 2019

Sherry (Keener) Martin went to be with Jesus on January 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. She was born in Standardville Utah to Willie Earl Keener and Mary Alice McCranie on 3/18/48. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Buddy and Woodie, her husband Donald H Martin and her best friend Jay Fowler. She is survived by her big brothers Ronald (Donna) and Donald Keener, her daughter Tracy (Coby) Minton, granddaughter Mary Charlotte Scothern, and great grandson Daniel Trace. She made friends everywhere she went from working at Kaiser pharmacy in San Jose Ca, Channel One TV in Murray Utah, and finally retiring from the Utah State Labor Commission in SLC, Utah. She loved her church family and served faithfully at Millcreek Baptist Church for over 10 years. She was always smiling and laughing, she was caring, accepting and truly loved everyone she met. She lived out Jesus command to 'love one another as I have loved you'. She will be deeply missed by many lifelong friends and family. The service to celebrate her life will be at her church Millcreek Baptist 4500 S 1515 E in SLC on Friday February 22nd at 6:00pm.

