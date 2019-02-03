|
1934 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Shirley Joyce Sommer, 84, of West Jordan, Utah, passed away on February 1, 2019. She was born to Russell Clauson and Rosa Cowdell on September 24, 1934. She married her childhood sweetheart Ted Sommer on April 12, 1952. She is survived by her children Teddy Sommer, Scott and Roseann Ortar, grandchildren Ragun, Alisha, Colton, Kylie and Kole, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ted, and grandson Kristan Ortar. Shirley loved her family unconditionally, taking care of each and every member. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM with a viewing 1 hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019