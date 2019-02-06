Stacie Leigh Smith Wheeler

1969 ~ 2019

Farmington, UT-Born on September 30, 1969, Stacie Leigh Smith Wheeler, age 49, passed away on February 4, 2019 at her home in Farmington, Utah after a 20 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Stacie, a Woods Cross High School and Utah State University graduate will forever be remembered for her musical talent and her fantastic work with children through PTA, theater, soccer and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Stacie is survived by her husband, Scott and her six children: Jonathan and Marissa, Logan and Becca, Ryan and Jada, Aaron, Mason and Katie, her grandchildren: Grant, Miles, Maci and Riley, her parents: Kent and Linda Smith, her siblings: Mindy and Shawn Kinder, Jason and Brittney Smith, Tiffany and Chris Nugent, and Tyler and Michelle Smith and her special relatives: Patty Dunlap and Richard Boesiger.

Stacie's greatest joy was her marriage to Scott in the Logan Temple on September 9, 1987. Stacie would like to thank Scott for his tender care and selfless service throughout her life, especially the last few months. Thanks also to the doctors, nurses, and other caregivers who helped her through the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org.

A viewing will be held Friday, February 8th from 6-8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary-Farmington, 1941 North Main St., Farmington, UT. A viewing and funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9th at the Farmington South Stake Center, 695 S. 200 E. Farmington, UT. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am and the funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. The Interment will be at the Farmington City Cemetery. To read the full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary