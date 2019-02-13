1968 ~ 2019

Susan Topham Hafen, age 50, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 28, 1968 in Monticello, Utah to Kenneth Marlo and Opal Bauer Topham. She married Kraig Darien Hafen on July 26, 1991 in the Manti, Utah Temple. Susan lived in Monticello and Bountiful, Utah, and at age 5, her family settled in Delta, Utah. She graduated in 1986 from Delta High School. She attended SUSC (now SUU) in Cedar City, Utah, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1990. After graduating, Susan taught fifth grade at Sunset Elementary in Davis County, Utah. In December of 1990, Susan met the love of her life, Kraig, on a blind date. They never seemed to be apart after that. After their marriage, they made Mesquite, Nevada their home. She continued teaching at Virgin Valley Elementary School where she taught third grade, until the birth of her daughter Nikole. She then made the decision to stay at home raising her three children, Nikole, Dillon and Shalee. After Dillon's diagnosis of autism, Kraig and Susan's love for one another only grew stronger as they faced the challenges ahead. She was active in her children's education and did all she could to support the school activities they participated in. Susan was an excellent homemaker; immaculate housekeeper and a wonderful cook. She always made sure everyone who entered her home always felt welcomed and loved. She loved having family around, especially her nieces and nephews and had a close bond with all of them. She was always serving those around her and continued putting others before herself even until the day she died. Susan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and fulfilled various callings including Relief Society President, Young Women's President, and Primary President. Her commitment and her testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ never wavered and carried her through her battle with cancer.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Kraig Darien Hafen, their children, Nikole (David) Cardon, Dillon Kraig Hafen, and Shalee (fiancé, Baxter Baker), one grandchild; Makynlee Sue Cardon-whom she adored, her father, Kenneth Marlo Topham of Delta, UT siblings Tammy Topham, Lisa (Joey) Skinner, Kendall (Michelle) Topham, Greg (Michelle) Topham, Todd (Lynn) Topham, Kurtis (Stacia) Topham

Preceded in death by her mother Opal Bauer Topham. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mesquite Nevada Stake Center, 100 North Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, Nevada. A viewing will be held Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm local time at the Mesquite Nevada Stake Center as well as 9:00-10:30 am on Saturday prior to the funeral.

Interment will be at the Mesquite Cemetery under the direction of Virgin Valley Mortuary, 702-346-6060.

