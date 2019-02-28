1936 ~ 2019

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend went home to her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 25th at age 83. She was reunited with the love of her live, Charles Blair Butters, whom she has dearly missed for the past four years.

Everyone who knew Thelma loved her spunk and zest for life. Born in Cedar City, Utah, she grew up with a passion for adventure and new experiences. She was exceptional at sports, including playing professional softball in her youth, played on several golfing and bowling leagues (scoring a 298 in bowling) and was Club Champion three times in her golfing league.

Mom loved hosting Sunday family dinners and holiday parties. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren with Easter egg hunts, Halloween parties and Christmas festivities. Her home was always filled with laughter, good food and beautiful memories.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years (Charles Butters), and survived by her two sons, Kenneth Butters (Victoria), and David Butters (Raelynn). She has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren who all loved her dearly.

A special thank you to her dear friends and neighbors who looked in on mom and for the special care they've shown.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Valley View Mortuary, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City at 12:00 pm, with a viewing prior at 11:00 -11:45am. Friends may visit with the family at Valley View Mortuary for the viewing on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00pm.

