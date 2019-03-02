Thomas Morgan Kingdon, our beloved "Poppy", 81, died unexpectedly, February 21, 2019, at the University Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Tom was born February 14, 1938 to George T. and Helen Morgan Kingdon in Salt Lake City.

He graduated from East High School in 1956 where he was a member of the ski club and won a State Baseball Championship. He was a power hitter with many grand slam homeruns and a .726 batting average to his credit. Tom went on to play first base for the University of Utah and also affiliated with Beta Theta Pi. The Utes were always his number one team, be it baseball, football, basketball, or softball. After college, Tom played fast-pitch softball in the Salt Lake Metro League and later enjoyed his time coaching Babe Ruth and Legion baseball teams. He loved running into teammates and competitors over the next 60 years.

In 1959, Tom married high school sweetheart, Joan Openshaw, and together had 4 children and 11 grandchildren whom he supported with his whole heart. He followed his father into the insurance business, where Tom enjoyed a successful 58 year career, working at the office every day. His last day on Earth was spent with his family and dear friends at Trustco, Inc. Everyone who met Tom quickly considered him a buddy. He was a devoted father, and husband, but his greatest joy were his grandchildren, he never missed a recital, play, softball, baseball, football, basketball, cross country, dance or cheer competition; and waited after to offer his support and congratulations. He was a whiz with a fly rod, and shotgun, and taught others the love and finer points of both. Tom was a passionate golfer and could be found on the course at Alpine Country Club several times a week, where he knew every nook and cranny.

Tom enjoyed service throughout his life, including serving his country in the Army Reserves, little-league and Legion baseball coaching, and served his church in many capacities. He considered serving in three bishoprics a great privilege.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Annie. He is survived by his wife Joan, his sister Susie (Bob Welch), brother-in-law Spencer Howells, children: Greg (Holly), Tracy Hansen (Matt), Eric (Melanie), Nate (Lindy), grandchildren: Kaitlin Heninger (Sam), Ellie Burton (Kevin), Sam Kingdon, Jack Hansen, Alex Kingdon, Zach Kingdon, Kylie Hansen, Emery Kingdon, Graham Kingdon, Hannah Kingdon, Lucy Kingdon, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Farewell services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, High Noon, at the Holladay 27th Ward, 5450 South Holladay Blvd. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life, Tuesday evening, 6:00-7:30 pm and sharing of memories 7:30-8:00 pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. Friends may also call at the church Wednesday morning 10:30-11:30 am prior to the service. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



