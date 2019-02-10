Verda Leishman Hall Reed

1919 - 2019

A romantic - she believed in the Graustark Cinderella stories, the Louis La Mour cowboy adventures, La Boheim and Romeo & Juliet, Swan Lake and the Nutcracker Ballet, the poetry of Keats & Browning & Marshall. She cherished "I Love Yous" from her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren and cheery Hellos & Hugs from her friends and extended family. She filled her last days with daily reading and pondering of the scriptures, listening to musicals and watching Anne of Green Gables.

Verda was born in New Chicago Montana, daughter of Russell and Dora Hall, on March 14, 1919. She was the 3rd of 7 children, although she acted as the oldest after losing both her older sisters by the age of 9. She grew up in Garfield and Wellsville, UT. She was the top of her class in school, which she loved. She was a very successful vocal soloist and was known as the "Songbird of Cache Valley."

After graduating from high school, she moved to Salt Lake where she met her eternal sweetheart James E Reed. They were married on February 19, 1941 and enjoyed a lifetime of laughter together. They were blessed with 2 lovely daughters, Linda and Roberta Susan. After spending 5 years in Massachusetts, they returned to Salt Lake in 1947 and made it their home.

She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was an active member of her church. She served as activity chairman in the Ensign 5th Ward where her creativity was on display. The parties she organized were legendary and enjoyed by all! As manager, she directed Mormon Handicraft as it blossomed into a thriving business that enabled the Relief Society sisters to showcase their creative talents.

Verda delighted in her beautiful garden and in all things beautiful. She was diligent in imparting the need for hard work for the beautiful things in life to her posterity. Her greatest feat was the garden of life where she cultivated a vast array of relationships that brought beauty and joy to all. Her friendships and genuine love for all she interacted with will be forever cherished.

She is survived by her Daughter Linda Giles, Sister JoAnn Rassmussen, 9 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and so on and so on. She is preceded in death by her husband James E. Reed, daughter Roberta Susan Reed Clough, four sisters and one brother, and son-in-law Parley Giles.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Emigration Ward, 589 18th Avenue. Friends and family may visit Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, and Saturday one hour prior to services at the ward.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 10, 2019