Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Jean Shurtleff Goff Jones


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vickie Jean Shurtleff Goff Jones Obituary
1940 ~ 2019
Our wonderful Vickie, mom, grandma, friend, passed away peacefully at home on January 26,2019. Born December 14, 1940, in las Vegas, NV, to Victor Ray and Thelma (White) Shurtleff.
Graduated from South High-1959, University of Utah-1964. Children: Ally, Andy & Adie Goff. Michael & Amanda Jones, and spouses, 7 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids.
Also survived by sister, Joyce Thacke, Las Vegas, NV, brother, Victor Lyle
Shurtleff.
Retired from U of U, as Admin Officer of CHEM Eng. Noted Grammarian, Editor of many publications.
Favorite things-grandkids, granddogs, family dinners, and her time at the SHURTLEFF cabin in Island Park, ID.
See facebook page- Vickie Shurtleff Jones, for memorial information.
NO FLOWERS, PLEASE
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries