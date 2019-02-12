Violet McLain

1930 ~ 2019

Violet was born in Sterling, Idaho on September 4th in 1930. Her life was filled with being a mother and working as a nurse. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she was able to participate in various service capacities. Violet had many hobbies such as painting, gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting, tatting, and many more. She was married for sixty-six years to the love of her life, Alfred McLain. Violet was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.

Violet is survived by five children, Sandra, Elizabeth, Doug, Steven, and Sharon. She is survived by 16 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren and her sister Carol. She is preceded in death by one child, two grandchildren, one great grandchild, and thirteen siblings. She will be interred in Bagdad Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 17, 2019