Wanda Florence Dawes Elder Sellers

1936 ~ 2019

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, age 82, passed away at her daughter's home in San Antonio, Texas on January 27, 2019.

She was born in Magna, Utah on March 14, 1936 to Curtis Wesley Dawes and Margaret Leone Huish.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laura Mae Dawes; brothers, Curtis Monte Dawes, Howard Dawes, and Leon Dawes; husband, Alfred Ralph Sellers; and son-in-law, Mark Dalgleish.

She is survived by her children, Welsey L. Elder (Peggy) of Riverton, Utah; Henry Kevin Elder (Marjorie) of Kearns, Utah; Jeffery G. Elder (Jeanne) of Orient, Ohio; Katherine S. Dalgleish of San Antonio, Texas; Rose Ann Bowen (David) of San Antonio, Texas; step daughter, Alice Ann Booth of Las Vegas, Nevada; and step son, Alfred Ralph Sellers, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas; 16 Grandchildren; 49 Great-Grandchildren; brothers, Frank G. Dawes (Linda) of Midvale, Utah; and David S. Dawes (Carol) of Orem, Utah; and sister, Geniel Pike (Richard) of Orem, Utah.

Wanda loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She enjoyed working on Genealogy, Humanitarian Projects, Visiting Teaching and working in the Jordan River Temple.

Thanks to Jorge, Hospice Nurse from Embrace Hospice in San Antonio, Texas and Anna Medina, Caregiver in San Antonio, Texas. Also, thanks to her many friends who were a special part of her life.

Funeral services will be on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton 12th LDS Ward, 12459 S. Dansie Way, Riverton, Utah, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. Interment: Mountain View Memorial Estates Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary