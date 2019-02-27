Wendell W. Egbert

1931-2019

Wendell Waddoups Egbert died February 24, 2019 following a long illness with liposarcoma.

He was born November 30, 1931 in Logan Utah- the youngest son of Herald Joseph and Lulu Waddoups Egbert. He married his wife, Beverly Gaye Deakin on September 24, 1954.

Wendell graduated from Brigham Young University and pursued additional education to become a registered Physical Therapist. He practiced for a short time at Primary Children's hospital and had an independent practice treating patients in their homes. He worked most of his career at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City and he enjoyed working with the veterans.

Wendell was a hard worker and liked to stay busy with a variety of projects. He had a great love of sports and enjoyed coaching football, basketball and baseball. Wendell was an avid fan of BYU and held season tickets for BYU football for many years.

Wendell was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many roles, including bishop. He also served in the US Army.

He is survived by five children- Kathleen (Harold Smith), Linda, Marian, Janette, and Paul (Stacey). His wife, Gaye preceded him in death, as did two of his children- Stephen and Karen. He has eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Foothill Fifth and Sixth Ward- 2215 East Roosevelt Ave (approximately 1400 South) at 11:00 am. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 10:00 - 10:45. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missionary Fund at https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary.



