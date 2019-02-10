William C. Chastain

1943 ~ 2019

William (Bill) Clinton Chastain lost his long hard battle with cancer on February 7, 2019 at the age of 75. He was at home surrounded by his loving family when he slipped away.

Bill was born on July 12, 1943 in Picher, Oklahoma to John and Inett Chastain. His family lived in several different places and later settled in Salt Lake City.

On January 4, 1969 he married Marilyn Nelson, and together they raised two sons.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, William and Clinton (Ashlee); granddaughters: Brittany (Joey), Tessa (Bryce), and Marlee; five beautiful great- grandchildren; and siblings: Tony (Louise), Martha (Robin), and Rick (Roni); and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a hard-working, loyal man with a great sense of humor. He loved hosting parties and could make everyone feel welcome. He loved doing anything with his family.

Bill worked for the Utah Sheet Metal Union Local 312 for 25 years where he made many good friends. After retirement he worked for the Salt Lake City School District, Highland High School, and again made many good friends.

Special thanks to the hard-working, kind people at Huntsman Cancer Institute, Huntsman at Home, and Community Nursing Services who cared for Bill and helped keep him comfortable in his last days.

Please come and help us celebrate Bill at a gathering on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street Murray Utah.

You will be missed. Love, your family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019