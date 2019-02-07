1929 ~ 2019

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather William "Clive" Barney Jr., 89, passed away on February 1, 2019 with his family whom he dearly loved by his side. He was born on February 20, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to William Clive Barney and Effie Ferieda Trabant.

His childhood was spent in East Los Angeles where he learned the value of hard work and integrity. He moved to Utah to attend Brigham Young University where he graduated in mechanical engineering that would prepare him for many positions in the aerospace industry where he excelled.

Clive was known for his kindness and his goodness to others. He had a quiet, yet strong demeanor that would inspire many others to do good and serve our Heavenly Father. He was wise and spent many hours counseling those who needed a listening ear and an example to follow. He continued to touch and encourage others until the end of his life through his example of humble gratitude for the simple pleasures of life based on faith and family.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a devout disciple of our Savior Jesus Christ. He testified of his beliefs throughout his life and was called upon to serve in many capacities. He always accepted with a willing heart, and served diligently.

He could not have served as successfully, or accomplished as much without his dear wife Jean Kasparek Barney by his side. They married in the Manti, Utah temple on January 5, 1954 and spent 65 years together providing a wonderful example of selfless love and commitment for their posterity to follow.

Clive is survived by his wife Jean, and their children: Kathy Harvey (Paul), Julie Kendrick (Hal), John Barney (Heather), David Barney (Torri), Paul Barney (Jennifer) and 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Layton 2nd Ward, Chapel, 400 South 2200 West in Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com



