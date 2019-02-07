Services Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM Murray Park Ward 495 East 5600 South Murray , UT View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Murray Park Ward 495 East 5600 South Murray , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Winnifred Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Winnifred Campbell

Winnifred "Winnie" Margaret Dyches Campbell returned to her heavenly home on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Winnie was born in Monroe, Utah on August 6, 1925 to Milo T. and Winnifred Wasden Dyches. She was the youngest of 5 children and grew up in Monroe, Utah. Her father was a forest ranger, and she loved her time spent on Monroe Mountain. She graduated from South Sevier High School and later attended BYU to obtain her teaching degree. She married the love of her life, Estel Francois Campbell, in the Manti Temple on June 6, 1947. The two moved to Murray, Utah where they later took care of Estel's younger sister, Jacqui, after the passing of his mother. Not able to have children of their own Winnie and Estel chose to open their hearts and their home by adopting 3 children. They also tried to adopt another girl named Susan, but after having her for almost a year the paperwork fell through. In addition to adopting their children they also housed expecting mothers and took part in the Indian Student Placement Program. Winnie taught school for 26 years and retired from Hillcrest Junior High in 1985. She enjoyed traveling and went on many trips with her husband, daughter and many friends. Winnie had a love for music and sang in a trio with Virginia Madsen and Shirley Cornwall. She enjoyed her time singing with The Sweet Adelines until her accident in 2005. She was even offered a position with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir but turned it down to focus on raising her family. Winnie was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served 17 years at the Jordan River Temple. She was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Winnie was a diehard BYU fan and tried not to miss any football or basketball games. She also had a deep love for the Utah Jazz. Family meant everything to Winnie and her house was a way station for many extended family and friends. Her door was always open to those needing a place to stay. She had a very special spot in her heart for her nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and later in life seeing her great-grandchildren.

Winnie is preceded in death by both her parents; her siblings: Virginia, Fred, Dave and Tom; and her husband, Estel. She is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Trish) Campbell, Paul Campbell and Diane (Raub) Meyer; six grandchildren: Katie (Sean) Betts, Kelli (Ben) Morgenegg, Camille Campbell, Kevin Campbell, Jordan Campbell and Brittney (Harry) Woolboy. She also has 4 great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Daija, Charlotte and Samantha.

Funeral services will be held on Sat., February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Park Ward, 495 East 5600 South, Murray, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray.

