Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Honeyville Buddhist Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Yoneko Aoki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yoneko Usui Aoki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yoneko Usui Aoki Obituary
In Loving Memory
Yoneko Usui Aoki passed away peacefully at 97years of age on December 13, 2018 from causes related to Parkinson's Disease and old age.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Honeyville Buddhist Temple.
Yoneko's full obituary can be found online at:
https://www.myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Yoneko-Usui-Aoki/Salt-Lake-City-Utah/1827090
or
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/saltlaketribune/obituary.aspx?n=yoneko-usui-aoki&pid=191015770
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries