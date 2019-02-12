1950 ~ 2019

After a long, courageous struggle against cancer, Zina passed quite peacefully on February 9, 2019. She was the first daughter and second child welcomed by Billings and Barbara Ellen Handy Brown, born September 2, 1950 in Seattle, Washington. She enjoyed living and learning in the several cities her family moved to during her childhood. She graduated from Skyline High School and BYU, where she met the love of her life, Robert V. Kincaid. They were married June 1, 1971 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After raising their eight children, Zina creatively taught fifth grade for 18 years. She had a solid testimony and faith in Jesus Christ and enjoyed serving in the Church and her neighborhoods for her entire lifetime. She loved to cook, sew, and swim, but her love of family was her hallmark, and she leaves a legacy of that love and the generosity of her kind and patient spirit. She will be greatly missed by the many left here and welcomed to her next adventure by the many gone before. Donations in Zina's memory can be made to the Highly Capable program in Everett public schools where Zina touched the hearts of many students. Send donations to Mill Creek Elementary School, 3400 148th St. SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Kolob 5th Ward, 2557 Dalton Dr., Springville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm with a viewing one hour prior at the same church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary