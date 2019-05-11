Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Jay Hadsall

July 30, 1964 - April 26, 2019



Edward Jay Hadsall lost his battle against cancer on April 26th, 2019. Ed was born July 30, 1964 in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Barstow California High School in 1982. He had been hospitalized in the Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, Nevada for a time until he was moved to his parents home in Yerington, Nevada where he passed away. He is survived by his parents Ron and Gay Hadsall of Yerington, Nevada, his three children Johnathon, Gordon, and Evelyn, and his three grandchildren Victoria, Persephone, and Remus. As he requested there will be no memorial services. He was the youngest child of Ron and Gay Hadsall of Yerington, Nevada. He was a devoted single father for his three children. He enjoyed his job as Service Manager at Renner Equipment in Yerington. Ed was a life long fan of the Washington Redskins football team and had a passion for the MOPAR line of vehicles. He will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Published in Desert Dispatch on May 14, 2019

