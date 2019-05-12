Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lanier ''Jim'' Berry Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Lanier ''Jim''

Berry, Jr.

February 4, 1939 - April 9, 2019



James Lanier "Jim" Berry, Jr., age 80, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Overton, Nevada. Jim was born February 4, 1939 to James Lanier and June Gertrude Staples Berry, Sr. in Marshall, Texas. On November 29, 1958 he married Evelyn Jean Myers in Topeka, Kansas. Jim , or Jimmy as he was known as a child, grew up in Marshall, Texas, the only boy of 5 children. After serving in the US Air Force for four years, he began a career in the aerospace industry working on the Apollo missions. He brought his family to Barstow, CA in 1967 to work at Goldstone Tracking Station. In 1971 he further put his engineering training to use and began a long steady career with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) as a Technical Maintenance Supervisor, of which he retired in 1993. As a young man, he learned to fly and earned his pilot's license. Planes and flying would continue to be lifelong interest. His greatest joy was traveling with his wife of 60 years in their RV and spent the majority of his retirement shooting, fishing and camping. Many of his activities centered around shooting. He enjoyed trap, skeet and black powder competitions, reloading, and being with others in the sport. He was a proud member of the Barstow Gun Club and of the Bakersfield Muzzleloaders Club. He also volunteered his time in his community by serving as a Citizen on Patrol with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for most of his retirement years. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn of Logandale, NV; two daughters: Brenda (Don) Hibbetts of Logandale, NV; Rhonda (Steve) Miller of Medford Lake, NJ; five grandchildren: Kristopher (Jennie) Hibbetts and their children Rachel, Joshua, Jolene, and Evelyn of Overton, NV; Laura Hibbetts of Las Vegas, Jessica Miller, James Miller and Jacob Miller all of Medford Lakes, NJ; three sisters: Willa Ann Slusher-Morten, Letty Mae Coleman and Linda Kay Waldroup all of Marshall, TX. Celebration of Life will held Saturday, May 18th 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 221 Avenue J, Barstow, California. Reception to follow; casual dress. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at: www.moapavalleymortuary.com Published in Desert Dispatch on May 14, 2019

