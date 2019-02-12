Tommie Frank LaFourcade
October 9, 1937 - January 31, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we tell you of Tommie's passing. He fought the good fight with cancer for 7 years, and he ultimately lost. Tom graduated from Barstow High School in the class of '55. He was a true "Riffian". Tom was a track star and his trophies are exhibited in the Barstow historical society's exhibition case. After graduation, Tom went to San Bernardino Valley College and later to San Diego State. Tom was one of the pioneers of the Cable Television Industry. He leaves behind his loving wife Cynthia, having been married for 32 years. He also is survived by his 3 sisters, Carol LaFourcade Robinson, Norma LaFourcade Anzalone, and Annette Houston. Memorial service is pending, and will be held in his chosen place, Salmon, Idaho.
Published in Desert Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2019