Alfred 'Alfie' ELLIOTT

Alfred 'Alfie' ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT
Alfred 'Alfie'
On March 16th 2019
peacefully at
Hartismere Place, Eye,
aged 89 years.
Formerly of Brome.
A loving brother and uncle.
He will be missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service at
Oakley Church on
Wednesday April 3rd 2019
at 12.00 noon, followed by burial. Family flowers only please but donations in
memory of Alfie for
Hartismere Place Amenities Fund may be sent
c/o Rosedale Funeral Home,
63 Victoria Road, Diss,
Norfolk, IP22 4JE
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 29, 2019
