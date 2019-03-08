Home

JOLLY
Belinda Ann
Sadly passed away on Wednesday 27th February 2019, age 64. Much loved wife to Tony, daughter to Brenda, sister to Cheryl and Beverley, mum to Karl, Melissa and Dean and step mum to Steve. A loving nanny to all of her grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place at Fressingfield Baptist Church at 2.00pm on Wednesday 20th March. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity and N&N Hospitals Charity c/o Tony Brown's Funeral Service, New Cut, Saxmundham, IP17 1EH
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 8, 2019
