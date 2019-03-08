Home

Dorothy "Dot" Bishop

Dorothy "Dot" Bishop Notice
BISHOP
Dorothy (Dot)
On February 27th 2019 peacefully at the Depperhaugh Nursing Home, Hoxne, aged 84 years of Brockdish, former Diss registrar.
Beloved wife of Mike and loving mum of Anita and the late Peter. Funeral Service at the Waveney Crematorium, Ellough on
Wednesday March 20th 2019 at 3.00 pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Dot for the Dogs Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 8, 2019
