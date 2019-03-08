Home

Fred Cousins

Fred Cousins Notice
COUSINS
Fred
On 25th February 2019 peacefully in hospital aged 91 years of Diss. He will be missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.30am. No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Fred for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 8, 2019
