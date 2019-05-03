Services Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road Diss , Norfolk IP22 4JE 01379 640810 Resources More Obituaries for Glenys EATON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenys EATON

Notice EATON

As husband of the late

Glenys Eaton, and on behalf of all members of our family, I offer my grateful thanks to all those many friends and mourners who attended her funeral service on Thursday 11th April at St Mary's Church, Diss. It was an overwhelming experience to see so many people who knew Glenys. I also wish to thank the Reverend Canon Tony Billett who officiated and for the wonderful words of comfort which gave such an accurate picture of such a charming and considerate lady who will be so sadly missed by so

many people. She leaves a very big space in so many people's lives.My personal thanks must

also be given to Mr Richard Green, of Rosedale Funeral Funeral Home, for the support, advice and professional assistance in overseeing the funeral arrangements, together with the care shown by his staff members before and during the time Glenys was in

their care, and on the day of the funeral. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement and

thanks to all involved. Published in Diss Express on May 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices