Jean Renaut

Jean Renaut Notice
RENAUT
Jean
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 24th January 2019 aged 87 years. Devoted wife of Peter (deceased), loving mum, nan and great-nan. Jeanie will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Redenhall on Friday 15th February 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for The Friends of St Mary's Church may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 12a Upper Olland Street, Bungay, NR35 1BG or via the Much Loved online memorial tribute site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 8, 2019
