|
|
ERITH
John
On 23rd February 2019 peacefully in hospital, aged 96 years of Wortham. Dear husband of Ethel, loving dad of Julie and Stephen, father-in-law of Peter and Cherry, special grandad of Lee, Erin, Owen, Emily and George and great-grandad of Darcy and Esther. Funeral Service at Redgrave Church on Thursday March 21st 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by burial. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations in memory of John for Botesdale Health Centre and Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 8, 2019