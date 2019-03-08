Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
(137) 964-0810
Resources
More Obituaries for John Erith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Erith

Notice Condolences

John Erith Notice
ERITH
John
On 23rd February 2019 peacefully in hospital, aged 96 years of Wortham. Dear husband of Ethel, loving dad of Julie and Stephen, father-in-law of Peter and Cherry, special grandad of Lee, Erin, Owen, Emily and George and great-grandad of Darcy and Esther. Funeral Service at Redgrave Church on Thursday March 21st 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by burial. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations in memory of John for Botesdale Health Centre and Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.