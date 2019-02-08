|
|
HAMMOND
Joyce Alice
Passed away peacefully on February 2nd at the
Depperhaugh, Hoxne aged 88 years. Formerly of Dickleburgh. Dear wife of Bob (dec'd), companion of Tom (dec'd), sister-in-law of Muriel, dearly loved aunt, great aunt and great, great aunt of all her niece's and nephew's. Funeral at Dickleburgh Church on Monday 25th February at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in memory of Joyce for either Cancer Research UK or Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at
www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 8, 2019