BARRETT
Michael 'Boxy'
On 3rd April 2019 aged 62 years. Dear dad of Louise, Hayley, Daniel and Roxanne. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service at Dickleburgh Church on Thursday 25th April at 11.00am followed by cremation at the West Suffolk Crematorium
(Abbey Chapel) at 12.30pm. Immediate family flowers only please but donations in memory of Boxy for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 12, 2019