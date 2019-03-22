|
|
BENDELL
Phylliss Jean
Passed away peacefully on 18th March 2019. Beloved wife of David, mother of Jeremy and Paul, mother-in-law of Juliet and Julia, grandmother of Leon, Kylo, Samantha, Emily and Holly. Graveside Service to be held at St Margaret's Church, Thrandeston on Monday 1st April 2019 at 12 noon. Flowers welcome or, if wished, donations to benefit The Big C (Norfolk's Cancer Charity) made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 22, 2019