DAVIS
Ruby
On 2nd February 2019, aged 96. Peacefully at Olive House Care Home, Newton Flotman, formerly of Diss. Beloved wife of the late Bill, precious mum of Jackie, loving grandma of Vanessa and Darren and special great grandma of Millie and Grace. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Diss on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 2.00pm, all who knew and loved Ruby are welcome. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Ruby for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 8, 2019