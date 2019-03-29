|
|
CONSTABLE
Sylvia Grace nee Scuffins
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on
12th March, aged 83 years.
A beloved wife, mum and grandma who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take
place at St Peters Church, Hepworth on
Friday 5th April at 11:30am followed by a committal
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being collected for Age UK at the service.
For any queries contact
Co-op Funeralcare
on 01284 753424
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 29, 2019